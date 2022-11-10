Twitter Will Do Lots Of Dumb Things In Coming Months – Elon Musk

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has warned that the microblogging platform “will do lots of dumb things in coming months”.

Musk said this on Wednesday after Twitter stopped a new verification tool hours after its introduction. The social media platform had unveiled its long-awaited Twitter Blue subscription service, which allows users to pay $8 per month for the blue tick verification, as well as a separate grey “official” badge for some high-profile accounts.

However, the new grey label was almost immediately scrapped, overshadowing the launch of Twitter Blue, which is currently only available on the mobile app on iPhones and in the United States.

“I just killed it,” Musk tweeted, referring to the new “official” badge hours after it was added to government accounts, big companies, and major media outlets.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in the coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t,” the world’s richest man added.

The “official” badge was only going to be offered to “government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures”.

“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the ‘Official’ label to select accounts when we launch,” Twitter’s Early-Stage Products Executive Esther Crawford said before the badge was launched.

“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers, and some public figures.

“The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification – it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features.

“We’ll continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between account types,” Crawford added.