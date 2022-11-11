Advertisement

Atiku, Okowa Visit Babangida In Minna

Channels Television  
Updated November 11, 2022
PDP chieftains on November 11, 2022 paid a visit to former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida in Minna.
PDP chieftains on November 11, 2022 paid a visit to former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida in Minna.

 

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday visited former military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida in his hometown of Minna, Niger State.

“It is always a delight to share time with General Ibrahim Babangida,” Mr Atiku said in a statement.

“His counsel and understanding of our country is priceless as we work to recover Nigeria from years of economic and security decline.”

Mr Okowa also thanked Babangida for “his wise counsel on our continued efforts to #RecoverNigeria for all Nigerians.”

Also present at the meeting were Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku among other PDP chieftains.



More on Politics

2023: NSA Warns Political Parties, Supporters To Desist From Electoral Violence

Makinde Absent As PDP G5 Governors Storm Enugu For Private Meeting

PHOTOS: Crowd Turns Out For Peter Obi In Edo

Court Sacks Taraba Senator For Joining APC

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV