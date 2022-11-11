Atiku, Okowa Visit Babangida In Minna

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa on Friday visited former military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida in his hometown of Minna, Niger State.

“It is always a delight to share time with General Ibrahim Babangida,” Mr Atiku said in a statement.

“His counsel and understanding of our country is priceless as we work to recover Nigeria from years of economic and security decline.”

Mr Okowa also thanked Babangida for “his wise counsel on our continued efforts to #RecoverNigeria for all Nigerians.”

Also present at the meeting were Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku among other PDP chieftains.