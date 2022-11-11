Atiku Welcomes Wike Camp’s Peace Overtures

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has welcomed reports that the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike and his group are favourably disposed to the resolution of the issues with the former vice president.

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku, said this in a statement on Thursday, quoting his principal as expressing commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP.

READ ALSO: 40% Of Newly Registered Voters Are Students – INEC

“Atiku Abubakar also expresses his commitment to a negotiation that will resolve the crisis of confidence and pave the way for a much stronger and united PDP,” the statement added.

“The former Vice President of Nigeria, notes that never at any time of the differences that have ensued have the doors been shut to Governor Wike and his group.

“He enjoins every leader of the party and their supporters irrespective of their leanings to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues.”

Wike, a former minister, lost the PDP presidential primary to Atiku but claims the exercise was not free and fair. In the wake of the loss, he demanded the resignation of the party’s National Chairman Iyorchia, insisting that he (Ayu) and Atiku are from the same region.

The PDP G5 which is made up of Wike’s allies has also pulled out of the party’s presidential campaign. Efforts so far to reconcile them have failed.