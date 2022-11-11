Court Declares Uche Ogah Duly Elected Gov Candidate Of APC In Abia

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja has declared former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, as the duly elected Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Delivering Judgment Justice Nyako invalidated the candidacy of Mister Ikechi Emenike who was earlier recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the party’s candidate for the March 11, 2023 governorship election.

Crisis had erupted in the APC Chapter of Abia after the party held parallel Governorship Primary Elections in the state that produced Ogah and Ikechi Emenike as candidates of the party.

But acting on an Appeal Court judgment affirming an earlier ruling of the Abia State High Court which declared Emenike as the authentic governorship candidate of the APC, INEC had in October published Emenike’s name as the validly nominated candidate of the APC for the 2023 poll.