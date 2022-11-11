Court Sacks Taraba Senator For Joining APC

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo the Taraba State capital has sacked Emmanuel Bwacha as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Simon Amobeda in his ruling ordered him to immediately vacate his seat as a Senator. He argued that his mandate in the Red Chamber belongs to the Peoples Democrat Party (PDP) not APC as he was elected under the platform of the main opposition party.

This has led to the PDP and APC in Taraba State now trading words over the ruling of the Federal High Court.

The PDP in the State had approached the court to declare the Senator’s seat vacant for dumping the party on which he was elected.

The Public Relations Officer of APC who reacted to the judgement said that it does not come to them as a surprise based on the judge’s antecedents. He added that the ruling will be challenged at a higher court while the PDP commended the judgement.