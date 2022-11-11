Gunmen Abduct BEDC Staff Along Owo-Benin Highway In Ondo

Gunmen have abducted a staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, along the Owo-Benin Highway in Ondo State.

The victim, Seun Emmanuel who is a driver and the manager in the BEDC Ondo Region was attacked by the armed men while traveling from Ifon, the headquarters of the Ose Local Government Area in the state, to Akure on official assignment.

It was gathered that the duo ran into the gunmen who barricaded the road just before Elegbeka town along the Owo-Ifon Road and shot at their BEDC-branded Hilux van.

One of the vehicle tyres was hit by a bullet, the driver lost control, and the vehicle swerved into the nearby bush.

The manager was said to have become unconscious and the kidnappers left him, believing he had died but abducted the driver. It was also learnt that the boss was rescued from the scene after the hoodlums had left.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to Channels Television in a telephone conversation. She revealed that the anti-kidnapping unit of the state command had taken over the case and would ensure the victim regains his freedom.

She appealed to members of the public with any relevant information that could lead to the rescue of the victim not to hesitate to notify the police.