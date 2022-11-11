Insecurity: I Will Reactivate ECOMOG For Adequate Border Patrol – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that if elected president of Nigeria in 2023, he will reactivate the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) to help tackle the insecurity that has been bedeviling the country.

Atiku stated this at a Business Breakfast meeting tagged “Nigeria’s Time to Recover” which held in Abuja on Friday.

According the former vice president, the ECOMOG will ensure the adequate patrol of Nigeria borders, as to keep foreign terrorists and other criminals from entering and disturbing the nation’s peace.

The PDP presidential candidate also addressed the implementation of the document on the Niger Delta Ministry, saying the implementation process has defective.

He said the document was developed by the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo during which he was the vice president, and that the plan was to ensure that the resources belonging to the people of the Niger Delta is adequately utilized.

Atiku assured those present that if elected in 2023, the Ministry of Niger Delta will be in the Niger Delta region, adding that he will ensure the ministry sees to the development of the infrastructural requirements of the region.

He further promised that if elected president, he will make sure that the region have fully equipped educational facilities that are well funded.

Those in attendance at the meeting included Small and Medium Business Owners, Agric Entrepreneurs and Tech Experts.

Also present were the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the Director General of the Atiku Campaign Council, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and other members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.