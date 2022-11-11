Katsina SDP Guber Candidate Vows To Rescue Residents, Unveils Agenda

The Katsina State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Zakari Talba has pledged to rescue residents of the State if elected in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

Talba made the promise on Friday when he unveiled his seven-point agenda at his campaign office in the state capital.

Part of the seven-point agenda he said includes peace and education restoration, rural development, youths and women empowerment, and agriculture among other important aspects of development.

He promised them the dividends of democracy, maintaining that he would win the forthcoming governorship election with God by his side.

READ ALSO: INEC Worried Over Election Violence, Seeks Urgent Steps To Reverse Trend

“We are here to give our quota as indigenes of Katsina State. We are not only rescuing the power from the ruling party but also the people of Katsina State,” he said.

“Everyone knows the situation the country has found itself not only Katsina State. I am not saying I am not confident because everything belongs to Almighty Allah. He knows who will become the governor of the state and the president of Nigeria.”

He, however, appealed to electorates to vote wisely because they will receive their commission for anything good or otherwise they have committed or contributed on earth in the hereafter.

Channels Television recalled that on June 6th, 2022, Talba announced his withdrawal from the NNPP governorship primaries, citing some irregularities and conspiracy. His opponent Engineer Muhammad Nura Khalil was eventually declared the winner of the exercise.

During the primaries, Khalil secured 950 votes to defeat Talba who got 29 votes.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim announced the result on Monday after almost a two-hour voting process in which 1,154 delegates participated. He said out of 981 votes cast, two were invalid.

The exercise which took place at the Katsina NYSC Camp located at Mani Road Katsina commenced at about 4:45 pm and ended at around 7:00 pm