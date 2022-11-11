Lagos Airport Domestic Runway Reopens After Repairs

The domestic runway of the Lagos airport has been opened for use after the successful installation of the CAT III Airfield Ground Lighting system on the Runway referred to as 18L/36R.

This brings to an end, airlines inability to land on the runway after sunset.

The first flight took off this morning on the runway at 6:15 am. The project, which commenced on July 8, 2022, lasted for 90 days.

According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), this is part of efforts aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of flight operations at the Murtala Mohammed Airport.