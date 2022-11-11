Makinde Absent As PDP G5 Governors Storm Enugu For Private Meeting

A group of Peoples Democratic Party Governors who have christened themselves the G5 arrived in Enugu on Friday for a private meeting.

The Governors include Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state.

The Governors were received at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu by the host governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is also part of the G5.

Their colleague Seyi Makinde of Oyo is said to be out of the country and will not be joining them for the Enugu meet.