PHOTOS: Crowd Turns Out For Peter Obi In Edo

Channels Television  
Updated November 11, 2022
A large crowd turned out for Peter Obi in Benin-City on November 11, 2022.
A large number of people showed up on Friday as presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, visited Edo state.

Mr Obi, who had been in Abia State on Thursday, said he was grateful for the reception.

“What an awesome and OBIdient crowd in Benin,” he said in a tweet. “I am deeply humbled by Edo people’s show of love and support.”

In Benin-City, Mr Obi visited the Oba of Benin.

He was also pictured with popular cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

 

