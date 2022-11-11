Troops Neutralize Notorious Bandit Commander ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’ In Kaduna

A notorious bandit commander , popularly called Dogo Maikasuwa has been killed by security forces during a clearance operation in Chikun local government area of kaduna state.

This was confirmed by the state commissioner for internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan .

Aruwan disclosed that the notorious bandit in the company of his foot soldiers ran into an ambush laid by security operatives in a forest at the Gengere-Kaso general area, around the Chikun and Kajuru boundaries.

According to the report, the security forces after the fierce battle successfully neutralized the bandit leader and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, five rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles and one set of camouflage military fatigues from them.

Other bandits escaped with gun wounds, while was further gathered that one of them died from injuries sustained in the fierce battle, with his remains carried away by other fleeing criminal elements.

The Commissioner says that Dogo Maikasuwa who is also known as Dogo Maimillion led series of attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within Chikun and Kajuru LGAs. He was one of the deadliest bandits leading other elements in terrorizing citizens of these general areas.

According to human intelligence sources, he was always dressed in green camouflage military fatigues and wielding an AK47 rifle. Such was his appearance during the duel with security forces which ultimately consumed him.

It was also gleaned that he led his bandits to engage in operations with cruelty, often killing kidnapped victims when ransoms were delayed or considered meager.