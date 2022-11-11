Advertisement

Troops Rescue Kidnap Victims, Recover Arms, Motorcycles In Zamfara

Channels Television  
Updated November 11, 2022
File photo of troops on a patrol.

 

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued some kidnap victims in Zamfara State. 

According to a statement by Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, the troops who on Thursday were on fighting patrol to bandits hideout at Danmarke village in Gummi Local Government Area, also recovered some arms.

General Danmadami explained that the troops encountered and engaged bandits in a fire fight.

A photo combination of the map of Zamfara State and a gun recovered from criminals.

“During the fire fight, the terrorists abandoned their hideout, with several fleeing with gunshots injuries. Troops exploited the general area and rescued 3 kidnapped victims, recovered five (5) AK 47 rifles and thirty (30) motorcycles among others items.”

The DHQ spokesman further stated that the military high command has commended troops of Operation FOREST SANITY and has encouraged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.

 



