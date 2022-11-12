Advertisement

At Least 19 Killed In Egyptian Minibus Accident

Channels Television  
Updated November 12, 2022
Members of Egyptian security services look inside a damaged minibus that was pulled out of a water canal following a crash in al-Dayris village near the Nile Delta city of Mansoura in the Dakahlia Governorate, some 120Km north of the capital, on November 12, 2022.  (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

 

At least 19 people were killed and six injured Saturday when the minibus they were travelling in overturned in northern Egypt’s Nile Delta, the health ministry said.

The minibus tumbled into a canal in Dakahlia province, the ministry said.

It was badly damaged and its windows were shattered, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

Police have cordoned off the site as a crowd gathered to watch the rescue efforts, the photographer said.

Egyptian media outlets reported the accident was caused by a malfunctioning steering wheel, without elaborating.

READ ALSO: 11 Burnt Beyond Recognition In Kogi Crash

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and driving rules flouted.

In 2021, around 7,000 people were killed on the roads of the Arab world’s most populous country, according to official figures.

In July, 25 people died and 35 were injured in central Egypt when a bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

AFP



More on Africa

Govt Workers Strike In South Africa 

Seventeen Prisoners On The Run After Comoros Islands Prison Break

Floods In Central Africa Leave Fishermen Stranded

Several Students Among Over 24 Killed In Guinea Bus Crash

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV