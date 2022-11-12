Court Dismisses Forgery Case Against Akwa Ibom PDP Gov Candidate

The Federal High Court in Uyo has dismissed the case of forgery against the 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno.

The case was dismissed for lack of merit.

An ex-aspirant for the governorship ticket, Akan Okon, had sued Eno for alleged falsification of his 1981 West African Senior School Certificate Examination result and 1983 General Certificate of Education, voter’s card and birth certificate.

Okon had told the court to disqualify Eno and declare him winner of the primary and governorship candidate of party in Akwa Ibom.

READ ALSO: Gospel Artiste, Mercy Chinwo Performs At PDP Rally In Akwa Ibom

Delivering judgment in the case on Friday, November 11, 2022, Justice Agatha Okeke dismissed the case for want of merit.

“All the claims made by the plaintiff were based on assumptions and suppositions. The suit is dismissed for want of merit. I enter judgment in favour of the defendant and award a cost of N15 million against the plaintiff,” the judge ruled.