Gunmen Attack Checkpoint In Soludo’s Hometown

Five suspected gunmen were killed following a battle with security agencies in Umuona, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Isuofia is the hometown of the Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo. The gunmen had attacked a checkpoint in the area earlier on Saturday.

“The Anambra State Security Forces comprising of the Military, Police, and other security agencies neutralized five unknown gunmen in Umuona, Isuofia, Aguata LGA Anambra State, recovered one grey Toyota Venza jeep with Reg. KRD 344 BT,” the Anambra Police Command spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said in a statement on Saturday.

“This followed a distress call at about 10:30 am today 12/11/2022 along Afor Market in Isuofia, where some hoodlums, attack a security checkpoint in the area. The Joint Forces from FOB Aguata responded swiftly, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, and neutralized five of the armed men while others escaped with dark blue Lexus 470 jeep without plate number from the scene with bullet wounds.”

Following the success, the Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng charged the officers to sustain the tempo against the onslaught of criminal elements

He also ordered patrols to be intensified just as he called for improved operational positioning to respond to distress calls in the State, the statement added.

“Further details shall be communicated please as operations are still ongoing,” the spokesman said.