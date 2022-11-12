Osimhen Scores Ninth League Goal As Napoli Move 11 Points Clear 

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen scored his ninth league goal of the campaign to help Napoli claim a 3-2 win over Udinese on Saturday.

Luciano Spalletti’s side were cruising to the three points after Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas gave them a three-goal lead just before the hour mark.

But quickfire strikes from Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic left the 50,000 fans at the Stadio Maradona biting their fingernails in the final eight minutes.

READ ALSO: Man City Crash Against Brentford, Slip In Premier League Title Race

Napoli held on and extended their lead at the top of the table on AC Milan and Lazio, who both play on Sunday.

Udinese stay eighth after failing to win for the seventh straight match.

AFP