Osimhen Scores Ninth League Goal As Napoli Move 11 Points Clear 

Updated November 12, 2022
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen celebrates at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Udinese on November 12, 2022, at the Diego-Maradona Stadium in Naples. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

 

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen scored his ninth league goal of the campaign to help Napoli claim a 3-2 win over Udinese on Saturday. 

Luciano Spalletti’s side were cruising to the three points after Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas gave them a three-goal lead just before the hour mark.

But quickfire strikes from Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic left the 50,000 fans at the Stadio Maradona biting their fingernails in the final eight minutes.

Napoli’s Eljif Elmas (C) celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the Italian Serie A match between Napoli and Udinese on November 12, 2022, at the Diego-Maradona Stadium in Naples. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

 

Napoli held on and extended their lead at the top of the table on AC Milan and Lazio, who both play on Sunday.

Udinese stay eighth after failing to win for the seventh straight match.

