SDP Flags Off Presidential, Gov Campaigns In Adamawa

As political parties in Nigeria traverse the country canvassing for votes, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo has assured Nigerians that the party will eliminate insecurity, poverty and put the nation on the path of prosperity if he emerges as president in 2023.

He spoke at the flag-off of the presidential and governorship campaigns of the party in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Adebayo lamented that Nigerians are tired of a country that has all it takes to develop but its leaders have robbed the people of the opportunity. This, according to him, must stop and the SDP is the party that will do that.

He addressed the party’s supporters at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola.

READ ALSO: I’ll Quit Campaigns If Anybody Can Prove I Accepted Land Gift As Anambra Gov – Obi

High point of the event was the official presentation of the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Umar Ardo, a former aide to then President Goodluck Jonathan; and his running mate, Yusuf Sunday, a human rights activist.

Speaking exclusively to Channels Television immediately after the event, the SDP governorship candidate said he has always considered the interest of the people first just as the national chairman of the party, Shehu Musa assured that the era of intimidation and harassing voters is over.