Insecurity: US Won’t Issue Terror Alert If There Is Nothing – Akwa Ibom PDP Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has said that the terror alert issued by the United States wouldn’t have been done in isolation.

On October 24, the US and the United Kingdom both warned of a possible terrorist attack in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to the warnings, the attack would be especially aimed at government buildings, places of worship, schools, and other centres where large crowds gather.

Eno, who was a guest on Newsnight, a pre-recorded show on Channels Television, expressed worry over the situation in the country, which necessitated the alert by the US Embassy in Nigeria.

Admitting that the security agencies are doing quite a lot in nipping in the bud the various security challenges across the country, the governorship hopeful said a lot more is still needed.

This to him is because security is everything and a lot need to be done in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections to improve national security.

“The Federal Capital Territory is being threatened by bandits. The American embassy recently issued a warning and they even had to evacuate their staff,” Eno said.

Though the government has come to say there were no issues, but I don’t think the American embassy will just issue a threat alert when there is nothing..

“Security is everything and the way it is going, I just pray and trust God that we will be able to arrest the situation. We really need to take security very seriously, I must admit that our armed forces are doing a great deal of work, but we need to re-strategise and always stay ahead of all of these people.”

On the security situation in Akwa Ibom State, the PDP governorship candidate described the South-South state as peaceful.

Noting that there is no society that is entirely crime-free, Eno said there are some pockets of issues to deal with and he is hopeful the Akwa Ibom State Government is addressing them.