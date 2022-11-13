LIVE: Presidential Townhall Meeting With Kwankwaso, Idahosa

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, are on the hot seat at the people’s townhall meeting in Abuja.

The townhall meeting is part of a series organised by Channels Television with support from UK Aid, Hope Action Progress for Women and Youth in Politics, Situation Room, Yiaga Africa and the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL).

Leading presidential candidates are expected to feature in the series.