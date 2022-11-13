Advertisement

LIVE: Presidential Townhall Meeting With Kwankwaso, Idahosa

Channels Television  
Updated November 13, 2022

 

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, are on the hot seat at the people’s townhall meeting in Abuja.

The townhall meeting is part of a series organised by Channels Television with support from UK Aid, Hope Action Progress for Women and Youth in Politics, Situation Room, Yiaga Africa and the Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL).

Leading presidential candidates are expected to feature in the series.

 



