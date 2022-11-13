Seven-Year-Old Pupil Injured As Suspected Explosive Rocks Yobe

A seven-year-old Almajiri pupil has been injured after a suspected explosive device detonated at Nayinawa forest area of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

The incident is said to have occurred around 9 am on Sunday when a heavy sound was heard in the area causing the residents to scamper for safety. However, there was no reported loss of life.

Although the cause of the incident is still unclear, the Police Public Relations Officer in Yobe State, Dungus Abdulkarim told Channels Television via telephone conversation that the Anti-Bomb Squad has been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident, but the information is still sketchy. We have dispatched our Anti-Bomb Squad to the scene, and we will inform you of the outcome,” the police spokesman said.

“The victim has been taken to hospital for medication because he was the only person injured.”

Some eyewitnesses further claimed a chisel and knife were found on a mat where the incident happened.

“It’s been a long time since we heard of such a panicking sound. I was going to the market when the incident happened and on reaching the scene, I saw a chisel and knife among other tools,” a resident, identified as Adamu Hassan said.

Meanwhile, the victim has since been rushed to a specialists’ hospital in Damaturu for medication.

Yobe is one of the states in the North-East affected by the over a decade-long Boko Haram insurgency. Other states are neighbouring Borno and Adamawa.

It has yet to be ascertained if Sunday’s explosion is linked to the insurgents.

The incident is coming about seven months after a similar explosion occurred at a relaxation centre in the Abasha Ward, Gashua Local Government Area of Yobe State.

During the April 24 attack, one person was confirmed dead with seven others injured in a pub some residents were drinking.