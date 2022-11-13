Three Civilians Killed As Troops Neutralize Two Fleeing Bandits In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralized two bandits while repelling an attack by the criminal elements at Kankomi Village in Chikun Local Government Area of kaduna State on Sunday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who also said that other bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

According to the commissioner, attackers made an attempt to infiltrate the location housing the troops, however, the vigilant troops in response engaged them in a fierce gun duel which lasted for over an hour.

This he explains, resulted in the elimination of one of the terrorists, who was wearing military camouflage combat gear, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, seven AK47 magazines, seven rounds of ammunition and five locally made grenades from the bandits.

Sadly, while exploiting the withdrawal route of the bandits, three corpses were found by the troops, apparently locals killed by the fleeing bandits.

In another development, troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance patrols along the Gwagwada-Chikun-Sarkin Pawa axis, stretching from Chikun LGA to nearby interstate boundary areas.

According to the report, contact was made with terrorists on a high ground ahead of Kafaiyo. One terrorist was neutralized, and an AK-47 rifle recovered.

Furthermore, two terrorists fled on sighting the troops, leaving behind their motorcycles which were recovered.

The troops completely dislodged several terrorists’ camps around Kafaiyo, Dafako, Kopi and Gadani.