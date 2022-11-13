Advertisement

Tinubu, Adamu Meet With Buhari After President’s Return From London

Channels Television  
Updated November 13, 2022
APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and party Chairman, Adamu Abdullahi in a meeting with President Buhari on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

 

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu was accompanied to the meeting by APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, according to a photo shared by the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to the President, Bashir Ahmad.

The meeting held hours after Buhari returned from a two-week medical vacation in London.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Buhari Returns To Abuja From London

The President’s official jet touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja around 7pm on Sunday.

While opposition parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour party have since launched their campaigns for the 2023 elections, the ruling party is yet to officially flag off its presidential campaign, apparently awaiting Buhari’s return from London.

 



More on Local

There Is So Much Money, We Won’t Borrow To Pay Salaries – Kwankwaso

2023: We Are Open To Restructuring, State Police – Kwankwaso

Kuje Jailbreak: There Must Be Penalties For Security Breaches, Says Kwankwaso 

Insecurity: US Won’t Issue Terror Alert If There Is Nothing – Akwa Ibom PDP Candidate

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV