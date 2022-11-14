Odili Hails Wike As Treasure Whom Enemies Of Progress Denied Nigeria

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, on Monday commended one of his successors, Nyesom Wike as the “best governor” in the country, describing him as a treasure whom “enemies of progress” attempt to deny Nigeria.

“Fourteen months ago, when this project was flagged off, everything I said about you, you have not only altered but you’ve taken it to a level where the takeoff point is the sky,” Odili said, addressing Wike at the commissioning of the Dr Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

“It is a unique history that you have written. Nigerians can now see the treasure that enemies of progress have denied Nigeria or are attempting to deny Nigeria but God is omniscient, omnipresent and all-knowing,” the ex-governor stated.

Odili commended Wike for excellent performance in the state’s infrastructure delivery.

Last month, President Muhammadu Buhari honoured Wike with the Distinguished Award in Infrastructure Delivery at the Nigeria Excellence in Public Service Award held in Abuja.

Odili, who was Rivers governor from May 1999 to May 2007, said despite the fact that Wike belongs to a different party from the President’s, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) couldn’t resist crowning him the best governor for infrastructure in Nigeria.

“When your opponent declares you a winner, then you are a winner for all times. And that’s what you are,” Odili told Wike.

After Odili, Celestine Omehia and Rotimi Amaechi have been Rivers governor before Wike but the incumbent governor has been at loggerheads with both men.

Also, Wike has been at the centre of a protracted rift within his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after his defeat at the party’s presidential primary in May.