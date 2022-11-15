2023 Elections: 12,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kaduna

Over 12,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with a commitment to support the party to win the 2023 elections.

The defectors, which included a former commissioner, PDP women and youth leaders in Giwa local government, were received by the APC state chairman, Emmanuel Jakada and the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani at a rally held in the local government.

In his welcome address, Sani said the alleged daily depletion of PDP membership in the state was an indication that the main opposition party would soon go into extinction even before the general elections.

He assured the defectors of equal opportunities in the APC, irrespective of their new memberships, and advised them to work and vote for all the APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

“We’re convinced that Giwa LGA will vote for our party APC and that PDP is dead here. We’re glad to inform you that 12,870 members of PDP have decamped to APC today. We want to assure you that you all are welcome to our great party. We’re glad to inform you that the women’s leader of the PDP is back with us,” Sani said.

On his part, the APC Chairman, Emmanuel Jakada commended the new members on their defection, saying the party had brought lots of dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna State.

“We’re happy that that the people of Giwa LGA have realised that our great party APC is the most trusted. We’re grateful to our new members and we will work with them. We encourage them to get more people to join our party. We believe, come 2023, we will win all positions,” he said.