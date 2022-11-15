Appeal Court Sacking: ‘Supreme Court Has Final Say’, Akpabio To Seek Redress 

Senator Godwill Akpabio says his lawyers are studying the judgement the Court of Appeal on Monday sacking him as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District for the purpose of seeking redress.

In a statement he personally signed, Akpabio said he is aware that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has the final say in these matters and called on his supporters constituents to remain calm and law abiding as they continue campaign for the success of APC in the senatorial district.

The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to the judgement delivered in the above Appeal, wherein orders were made by the Court of Appeal Abuja Division, directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delist my name from their list as the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Akwa lbom North West Senatorial District in the forth coming 2023 elections.

“It is instructive to mention that I was not a party in the said appeal though Orders were made against me and my interest .

“Whilst awaiting a copy of the said judgement to be made available to me and any other interested party, it is important to state that I am a lawyer by training and a law-abiding citizen of this country and I am bound by our laws and judgements emanating from our courts including the one under reference.

“My lawyers on my advice and brief have commenced the scrutiny of the contents of the judgement as read, for purposes of seeking appropriate legal redress.

“I am aware that the Supreme Court of Nigeria has the final say in these matters. I therefore strongly advise my supporters, APC members and all my constituents to remain calm and law-abiding, as they continue the campaigns for the successes of the APC in Akwa lbom North West Senatorial District, Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.”

Channels Television reported that the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Monday set aside the judgment of Federal High Court Abuja, removing the former Akwa Ibom governor as the APC candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

A three-member panel of justices read by Justice Danlami Senchi on Monday held that Akpabio failed to file a proof of arguments within the time provided by the rules.

The panel further ruled that Akpabio, being a presidential aspirant of the APC, could not participate in the valid primary of the party held on May 27 and monitored by INEC, which produced Udom Ekpoudom as a candidate.