Buhari Condemns Killing Of Imo Traditional Ruler, Calls For Probe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of Eze Ignitus Asor, the traditional ruler of the Obudi-Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Gunmen had on Monday invaded the community, killing the traditional ruler and two other residents.

The suspects were said to have come in four vehicles and two motorcycles that also had a female accomplice that completed the task with them.

Police spokesman, Michael Abattam, had said the attackers disguised themselves as people in distress and approached the royal father for help.

A day after the attack, the President issued a statement via his media aide, Garba Shehu. He directed security agencies in the state to investigate the dastardly act and ensure that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law.

Commiserating with family, friends, the Obudi-Agwa community, as well as all those affected by the attacks, the President prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

He also acknowledged the spirited efforts by the Imo State Government at improving the security situation and encourages all Imo residents and citizens to robustly support the collective efforts of state actors and members of the local community to keep everyone safe.

Imo, in the South-East zone, has suffered a series of attacks by gunmen who wreak havoc on communities. Others states in the zone are Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi and Anambra.