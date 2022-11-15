Effective Security Arrangement Will Involve All Tiers Of Govt – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar says insecurity is a concurrent issue and an effective security arrangement will involve all tiers of government.

He said the security challenges are peculiar to each region and as such requires an all-inclusive approach.

The former Vice President presented plans on how he intends to solve many of the nations challenges to the alumni association of the Lagos Business School in an event held in Lagos on Tuesday.

The PDP candidate answered questions on security, climate change, leadership, agriculture and other key aspects of the Nigerian economy.

The LBS Alumni Day themed, ‘The Leadership Imperative’ is one of the engagement platforms hosting political office seekers to answer questions and share their vision for the country.