Ekiti Assembly Gets New Speaker

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has elected a new Speaker after the death of the former occupant of the seat, Funminiyi Afuye.

66-year-old Afuye died at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital on October 19 after suffering cardiac arrest.

He was a former Commissioner of the Ekiti State Ministry of Information and a two-time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.

A month after his demise, the parliament held an election to fill the vacuum. After the successful election, which was held on Tuesday, Gboyega Aribisogan emerged as the new Speaker.

Aribisogan, who is the representative of Ikole 1 Constituency in the Assembly and a two-term lawmaker, polled 15 votes to defeat Olubunmi Adelugba of Emure Constituency who polled 10 votes.

Aribisogan was sworn in as Speaker by the Clerk of the House, Tola Esan, following his victory.