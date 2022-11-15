Iran Calls Fresh EU Sanctions Irrational

Iran on Tuesday strongly criticised and threatened to respond to new European Union sanctions targeting it over a crackdown on protests.

“With their dependence on sanctions the Europeans lose all rationality and seriousness,” foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

“Iran will respond effectively and forcefully to Europe’s unconstructive actions,” he added.

On Monday, the EU announced further sanctions on Iran in response to the crackdown on protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on September 16.

The visa bans and asset freezes apply to 29 Iranian officials, including the country’s interior minister, along with three institutions.

Among those organisations was Iran’s state-owned broadcaster Press TV, accused by the EU of screening “forced confessions of detainees”.

The EU’s “wrong approach… reduces the scope of its relations”, Kanani said.

The list of European Union sanctions against Iran has reached 126 people and 11 institutions.

