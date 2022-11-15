Soludo’s Letter Full Of Fallacies, Personal Vendetta – Obi-Datti Campaign

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation says a “belaboured treatise of an article” written by Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo on one of his predecessors, Peter Obi, is full of fallacies and personal vendetta.

Soludo had in a lengthy opinion piece on Monday tackled the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who governed Anambra between 2006 to 2014.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Obi knows he cannot win the 2023 presidential elections and is only playing a game.

However, on Tuesday, the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, in a statement by its spokesperson, Ndi Kato, said the Labour Party has bigger issue to focus on.

See the full statement issued by the LP’s spokesman below: