Violence At Campaigns, Attitude Of Politicians Troubling – Peace Committee

The National Peace Committee has described as troubling the attitude of politicians as well as violence at campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement on Monday, the NPC decried the use of intemperate language, intimidation and outright violence by party supporters.

The committee warned that the development, if not curtailed, could undermine the Peace Accord signed by all presidential candidates at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, on September 28.

“Nigerians are genuinely concerned, troubled and disappointed by the conduct and attitude of some of the political actors in the last few weeks,” the statement jointly signed by NPC Chairman, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (retd); and Convener, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, read in part.

“Nigerians have been fed a menu of intemperate language, intimidation and outright violence in the field of the campaigns.

“It is evident that some of our actors have not learnt any lessons from the past. There is an increasing tone of desperation, if not incitement, among some of the contestants and members of their parties.

“Intra and inter-party wranglings persist, with occasions of violence. In desperation, some selfish political actors use these strategies to pursue their frivolous ambitions in the courts.”

The committee said it has watched with utter sadness and deep concern, the deterioration in the communication of fundamental issues among the politicians since INEC lifted the ban on political campaigns in September.

On November 9 there were reports that the campaign convoy of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was attacked in Maiduguri. Political violence have also been recorded in Kaduna, Zamfara, Lagos, amongst others.