APC Rally: Tinubu Mourns Lagos Lawmaker

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the family of a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sobur Olawale popularly called Omititi.

Olawale, who was the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government at the Lagos Assembly, reportedly slumped and died on Tuesday after the flag-off of Tinubu’s presidential campaign at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Olawale represented Mushin Constituency II at the state House of Assembly before his death.

Tinubu, in a Twitter post on Wednesday, wrote, “I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Hon. Sobur Olawale who, until his tragic demise yesterday, represented Mushin Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“Omititi, as he was affectionately called by friends and loved ones, was a beloved family man, committed lawmaker and loyal party faithful. He was unrelenting in his support for the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“I sympathise with his family and constituents, and pray the Almighty comforts those he left behind while granting him eternal rest.”