Buhari Pledges To Leave Safer Nigeria, Launches Emblem Appeal

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated a promise to leave Nigeria a safer country when he exits in 2023.

Buhari, 79, was elected in 2015 and would have completed his two-term constitutional limit by next year when he is expected to transfer power to Nigeria’s next President.

Speaking on Wednesday during the Emblem Appeal Launch for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Council Chambers, the President reassured Nigerians of his determination to make Africa’s most populous nation safer for everyone.

President also announced a N10 million donation towards the appeal fund, urging Nigerians and corporate organisations to support the country’s veterans and the families of the fallen heroes, whose past sacrifices have kept the country together.

Buhari further commended the nation’s armed forces for their efforts toward making the country a safer place for all citizens and visitors.

In attendance at the luncheon are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan; ministers, security chiefs, senior government officials, and dignitaries from various sectors were among those in attendance.