Court Dismisses Post-Conviction Bail Of Lagos Monarch

The Lagos High Court in Ikeja has dismissed the post-conviction bail application filed by the convicted dethroned Baale of Shangisha in the Magodo area of the state, Michael Mutiu Ogundare, and his brother, Adams Opeyemi Mohammed.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi dismissed the application for lack of merit. The court held that the applicants did not satisfy the special condition to grant the post-conviction bail pending appeal.

“The issue of the innocence of the applicants no longer exists. The issue has been well settled. The deponent stated that the notice of appeal has been filed, but there is no document to show that the appeal is pending. The exceptional condition has not been met. The application is hereby dismissed,” the court held.

The Court had sentenced the dethroned traditional ruler, the Baale of Shangisha area of Lagos State, Chief Mutiu Ogundare, to 15 years imprisonment for planning and faking his own kidnap.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill 11, Injure Eight In Plateau Attack

Justice Hakeem Oshodi sentenced the former monarch to prison after convicting him on a 3 count charge bordering on breach of peace and fake kidnapping.

The court also convicted and sentenced one of his brothers, Adams Opeyemi Mohammed. The monarch’s wife, Abolanle was, however, discharged of the allegation.

Justice Oshodi sentenced the duo to 10 years jail term for count one without an option of fine, count two to one-year with an option of N200,000 fine, and count three to 15 years without an option of fine.