I Watched Lagos Being Built, Trekked To School In Ebute Metta – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, shared his story as a young resident of Lagos State, describing himself as a Lagosian who knows virtually every part of the Centre of Excellence.

The 75-year-old said this during an interactive session at the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Lagos, where he was invited to discuss his plans for the country with regard to education, economy, security, and national unity, among others.

“I’ve lived in Lagos since 1969, married in Lagos. I was here when all the roads, bridges, and flyovers were built – in my presence. There is no part in Lagos I have not lived,” Atiku said.

The PDP candidate reeled off a list of Lagos neighbourhoods he resided in, including Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Aguda, and Anthony Village along Ikorodu Road.

“I saw Lagos being built, from the old Carter Bridge. I tell people that we used to trek from V.I. to 1 Brickfield Road, Ebute Metta on foot to attend classes and then go back on foot. So, I must let you understand, I’m a Lagosian.

“I spent a greater part of my career in the South, so I know the South perhaps as much as I know the North. I consider myself not only a true Nigerian, but a very true Nigerian in the real sense of the world,” he said.