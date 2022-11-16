PDP Crisis: Leadership Is About Character, Oshiomhole Backs Wike

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rages on, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has thrown his weight behind Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Oshiomhole said this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

According to him, leadership is about character and not about making agreements that won’t be delivered on

Oshiomhole, who was Edo State governor between 2008 and 2016, was invited to commission the project by Wike. He said executive exchanges have a way of communicating to the people that the political divide is not war.

“Two weeks ago, I had an interview and somebody asked me what are my views with particular reference to the issues in PDP as it relate to Your Excellency (Wike),” Oshiomhole told the Rivers governor.

“I said Wike is my man of the year because he is insisting that politics is not about making agreements that we do not intend to deliver on. Leadership is about character,” he added.

Oshiomhole also recalled that the 17 Southern governors in Nigeria met on May 11, 2021, in Asaba, Delta State, and resolved that the next President of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern region.

According to him, the Asaba Declaration by governors across party divides was on their own free will and they were united on where the next President should come from.

“So, if you voluntarily reach an agreement, you are expected to obey your agreement. Now, if you disobey the agreement and said, ‘No, I will stand with the agreement’, what is wrong with that?” Oshiomhole queried.

He lauded Wike for the many “beautiful projects” in Rivers, saying results are stubborn and don’t lie.

Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had invited members of opposition political parties to inaugurate projects in the oil-rich South-South state.

For months, Wike and four other PDP governors known as the G5 have demanded the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, saying northerners should not be the PDP national chairman and presidential candidate.

However, Ayu, a Benue indigene, has insisted that he won’t step down till the end of his four-year tenure, even as the G5 made his resignation a precondition to support Adamawa-born Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential ambition.