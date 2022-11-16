Police Deploy Tactical Team As Gunmen Kidnap Commuters In Cross River

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Sule Balarabe, has confirmed the abduction of some commuters plying the Ikom-Ogoja highway on Tuesday but said the number of victims had not been ascertained.

According to him, a tactical team, including members of the police anti-kidnap squad have been deployed in the area to ensure the safety of those plying same route.

In a viral video, an eyewitness explained that about nine persons were abducted by gunmen between Okomita and Uyangha communities near Calabar.

He explained that the gunmen emerged from the forest in the area and shot at vehicles to force them to stop.

He added that some of the passengers sustained gunshot wounds before the gunmen moved others into the forest.