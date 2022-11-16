Advertisement

Trump Failed America, Biden Says After Ex-President Announces 2024 Run

Updated November 16, 2022
US President Joe Biden announces a ban on US imports of Russian oil and gas, March 8, 2022, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Jim WATSON / AFP
File photo of US President Joe Biden. Jim WATSON / AFP

 

President Joe Biden responded Wednesday to Donald Trump’s announcement of another run for the White House by saying the Republican “failed” his country while in office.

“Donald Trump failed America,” Biden said in a tweet from Bali, where he was attending the last day of the G20 summit.

This accompanied a video compilation saying Trump presided over “rigging economy for rich”, “attacking health care”, “coddling extremists”, “attacking women’s rights”, and “inciting a violent mob” to try to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

Later, while participating in a ceremonial mangrove planting with other G20 leaders, reporters asked Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron if they had reactions to the Trump announcement.

The two looked at each other briefly before Biden said “not really,” while Macron remained silent.

