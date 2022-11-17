ASUU Protest Against Casualization of Academic Staff in Jigawa

The Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State branch of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) has vehemently kicked against the casualization of academic staff of Nigerian Universities.

The ASUU Chairman of the FUD branch, Dr. Bashir Yusuf disclosed this during the protest, noting that the action is against all conventional laws, international labor laws, and civil service rules.

Dr. Bashir Yusuf explained that academic staff are full-time workers whose nature of work is with some peculiarities that make them not 8am to 4pm civil servants.

According to him, University lecturing is an all-time job that covers class teaching, research, and community service, he said “we cannot be paid on pro-rata or even half our salaries based on a legal strike even after it was suspended.

The ASUU FUD branch, therefore, condemned and rejected the casualization of academic work and call on the federal government to pay their full salaries and allowances.

The FUD academic lecturers staged a match from the student center to the senate building of the university.

The lecturers are calling for the students and lecturers’ right to study in a conducive atmosphere of learning across Nigerian universities.