Court Dismisses Kutigi’s Suit Against Niger PDP Guber Candidate 

A Federal High Court sitting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has dismissed a suit filed by Hon. Sani Idris Kutigi seeking the disqualification of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Niger State Isah Liman Kantigi.

Kutigi lost the poll but his suit was on Thursday dismissed for lacking in cause of action.

READ ALSO: [N20bn Suit] Kanu Discontinues Case Against Federal Government

The Presiding Judge Hon. Justice Zaynab Mohammed held that Kutigi has no cause of action and therefore dismissed the case against the plaintiff Kantigi who remains the PDP candidate for the 2023 general elections in Niger State.

It could be recalled that after the party’s primary election in the state, the complainant headed to court seeking the disqualification of the winner.