Critics From Your State Are Envious, Wike Tells Obi

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to ignore envious critics, especially those from his home state of Anambra.

The Rivers governor said this during the inauguration of the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Obi was a special guest of honour at the inauguration which was attended by massive crowd who chanted the name of the LP flag bearer when he mounted the podium to speak.

“We have worked and you know we have worked. One reason I also brought you (Obi) is that I know you also worked well in Anambra,” Wike told Obi.

“Some people because of the level you are now, they are envying you in your state. They can come out and say all kind of rubbish. Don’t worry, that is how it is; it is your home person that will kill you first, so don’t bother about those things.

“I have always told people when you are given opportunity, use it to showcase what you can do, stop criticising somebody who has left, you have been given the opportunity now show it. I am a professor, professor well, I am a doctor, doctor well, I am a lawyer, lawyer well, I am a mechanic, mechanic well,” the governor said.

Of late, Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo; and Obi have been engaged in altercations on the state of Anambra economy.

He had said the investments Obi left in government are worth close to nothing.

Soludo also said Obi can’t win the 2023 presidential election as there are “two persons/parties seriously contesting for president”.

However, Obi replied that he did his little as governor of Anambra and urged Soludo to do his best in the state as an economics professor.