Ghana Not Aware Of Threat To Citizens In Abuja – Ministry

Ghana is not aware of any threat targeted at its nationals living in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said.

The Ghanaian ministry also disowned a security update advising against non-essential trips to Abuja.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to refer to the travel advisory published this evening, Wednesday 16th November, 2022 advising against non-essential travel to Abuja and wishes to state that the statement was unauthorized,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Ministry is not aware of any threat targeted at Ghanaians who continue to live in harmony with their Nigerian brothers and sisters.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration regrets any inconvenience this may have caused to the travelling public,” the statement added.

The United States and the United Kingdom had in October warned of possible terror attacks in Abuja, especially at government buildings, places of worship, schools and other centres where large crowds gather. Both countries also commenced the evacuation of their citizens from the Nigerian political capital.

However, Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed dismissed the terror alerts, saying the government won’t be stampeded and that Nigeria is safer than in May 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari came into office.

Attacks

Disturbingly, a number of daring terrorist attacks have been recorded in Abuja in 2022 and other parts of the country. On July 5, 2022, insurgents invaded the Kuje prison in Abuja and freed hundreds of inmates including hardened Boko Haram fighters.

The marauders also in the same month attacked the advance convoy of the President near Dutsinma in Katsina State. The emboldened terrorists would later in August ambush and kill some members of the Presidential Guards Brigade in Abuja.

Similarly, on March 28, 2022, the ferocious terrorists attacked a Kaduna-Abuja train, killed scores, kidnapped many passengers and held them hostages for over six months before their eventual release earlier in October.

On June 5, 2022, terrorists also invaded a Catholic church in Owo, the hometown of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, killed over 40 worshippers and injured scores of members.