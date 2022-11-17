Muslim Muslim Ticket: I Will Neither Recommend Nor Disqualify Any Party – Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Dr William Kumuyi, says he will neither recommend nor disqualify any political party ahead of the 2023 polls for choosing to have a Muslim – Muslim ticket.

On July 10, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu announced Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2023 general elections. Tinubu, former Lagos State Governor is a Muslim from the South while Shettima, ex-Borno State Governor is of the same faith and from the North-East. Shettima’s emergence as Tinubu’s running mate has set tongues wagging with fears that Christians in the country might be polarised.

But addressing journalists on Wednesday at the Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo, Taraba State, Kumuyi said only God can tell who the best leader will be and capable of ruling the country. He insisted that humans cannot pre-empt God, hence should allow God to fulfill his purpose with citizens making their choices.

“I don’t want to get into recommending or disqualifying anyone. All we do is pray that God would give us the best leader and the best president in our country,” Kumuyi said.

“He knows who and He knows what everyone would do when they get there. And God does his work in such a mysterious way that we cannot pre-empt him and say this is what will happen if this person comes in.

“But we know how God fulfilled his purpose through Nebuchadnezzar and through all the people that ruled in Bible times. And they were not all people that were on this side of the fence or theology.

“We want to leave everything in the hands of God and allow the Nigerian citizens to choose the people that would rule our country by democratically voting.”