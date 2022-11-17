Naira Redesign: Governors On EFCC Watchlist Have Increased – Bawa

The Chairman of the commission of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa on Thursday said the number of governors on its watchlist has increase.

He disclosed this while briefing reporters at the State House after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bawa declined to say the number of governors currently under their radar, neither did he reveal their identities.

The EFCC boss further affirmed that the anti-corruption agency is pleased with the redesign of the naira note, explaining that the policy would help the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) control the monies in the system and by extension, enable more money for people to borrow.

Bawa also re-expressed the belief (as a student of economics) that the redesigning of the naira will cause the value of the dollar currently at 890 to crash to 200 naira.

On the sting operations to the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, he affirms that the operation was successful and huge recoveries were made.

Bawa again urged Nigerians to embrace the new policy, while also encouraging citizens to take advantage of the whistle-blower policy.

Two weeks ago, the anti-graft czar revealed that three serving state governors are under monitoring over moves to launder cash through table payment of salaries to workers

Though he did not give the identities of these governors, the EFCC boss said two of them were from the North, while the third one was from the southern part of the country.

He noted that intelligence at the agency’s disposal revealed that the three governors had concluded plans to inject the money into the system through table payment of their state workers’ salaries.