Soldier Shoots Dead Colleague, NGO Staff In North-East

The army on Thursday said a soldier has shot and killed a staff of one of the Non-Governmental Organisations providing humanitarian support in the North-East.

According to a statement signed by army spokesperson, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, the soldier also shot a colleague and injured the co-pilot of one of the United Nations helicopters.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet clear.

“The Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI regrets to inform the public of a sad occurrence at one of our military base today,” the statement said.

“A soldier shot and killed a staff of one of the NGOs providing humanitarian support in the North East. Same soldier also killed another soldier and injured the co-pilot of one of the UN helicopters.

“Own troops on the ground immediately neutralized the errant personnel. The injured co-pilot has been stabilized while the corpses of the deceased have been moved to the 7 Division Hospital. Detailed investigation into the incident and subsequent remedial actions have commenced into the highly regrettable incident.

“Further details will be provided later.”