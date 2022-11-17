Advertisement

Zelensky Says Over 10m Ukrainians Without Electricity

Updated November 17, 2022
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart in Kyiv on August 23, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that millions of Ukrainians had no electricity, as fresh Russian strikes hit cities across Ukraine and crippled the country’s energy infrastructure.

“Currently, more than 10 million Ukrainians are without electricity,” he said, adding that the regions of Odessa, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Kyiv were most affected.

“We are doing everything to normalise the supply,” Zelensky added.

Ukraine has faced strikes against its power grid following battlefield victories against Russia, the latest being Moscow’s retreat from the southern city of Kherson.

AFP journalists in several Ukraine cities said the latest strikes coincided with the first snow this season, after officials in Kyiv warned of “difficult” days ahead.

Damage to Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure has been so extensive that authorities have been imposing power cuts to relieve the grid.

