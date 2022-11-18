Atiku And Okowa Visit Jonathan, Discuss ‘Plans To Recover Nigeria’

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa have visited former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Atiku, a former vice president, led a delegation to the visit in Jonathan’s Abuja residence on Thursday.

“Last night, I led a delegation alongside my vice presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on a courtesy visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja,” Atiku tweeted, sharing a photo of the trio.

While Atiku did not share details of the discussions, the Delta State governor Okowa said it was centered on “plans to recover Nigeria”.

“Last night, alongside our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we had a great meeting with our former President, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan. There, we discussed our plans to #RecoverNigeria with His Excellency”.

The PDP chieftain has in recent times visited political leaders and other interest groups across the country as he ramps up his consultations in the months leading to the elections.

The former vice president had also met with editors on Wednesday where he reiterated his plans to restructure the country if elected in 2023. He equally shared his vision for the private sector and the economy.

“If you look at the thriving economies in the world, they allow the private sector to run the economy,” Atiku told the gathering.

“If you see the amount of work the government has to do in terms of constructing and decongesting our ports, and railway, and you have to borrow, I will rather concession most of these projects to the private sector and give them tax incentives. This will bring progress, prosperity, and peace”.