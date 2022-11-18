Osimhen Bags Globe Soccer Award Best Young Player Prize

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has won the best young player prize at the 2022 Globe Soccer Award.

The Napoli forward beat Gavi and Valverde to scoop the prize in a ceremony held at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai on Thursday.

🏆 Congratulations to Victor Osimhen on winning the 2022 ⁣#GlobeSoccer Award for ⁣POWER HORSE EMERGING PLAYER OF THE YEAR 👏@VictorOsimhen9 #Powerhorse pic.twitter.com/5ICz7xLfzO — Globe Soccer Awards (@Globe_Soccer) November 17, 2022

