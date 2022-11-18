Take Front Row In Protecting National Assets, Buhari Tells Men

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the leadership qualities of men and called on them to take the front seat in protecting the nation’s assets.

Buhari made the call while rejoicing with them on the 2022 International Men’s Day (IMD).

“On the theme of this year’s IMD, ‘Men Leading By Example’, President Buhari calls on men to take the front row in safeguarding and protecting national assets and shun acts of violence, like targeting of the offices and stores of the electoral body, which only adds to the cost of governance and projects the country as unstable,” presidential aide Femi Adesina said in a statement issued on Friday.

He noted that men play key roles in ensuring a safer and more peaceful environment.

“The President reiterates the pivotal role of men in ensuring a safe, peaceful and progressive environment, given their visible positions in families, governments, communities, and leadership in religious, traditional, and political institutions,” Adesina added.

“While recognizing the strong, influential, and significant position of women in building the nation over the years, with evidence in their rising profiles, the President specially urges men to be guided in protecting and promoting democracy in Nigeria, by ensuring full participation in the forthcoming elections, 2023, adhering to regulations of the electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and exploring redress in the courts.”

According to the Nigerian leader, the citizens’ voice matters in the choice of their leaders as he called on men to show good examples.

“President Buhari believes every citizen’s voice and vote matters in the choice of Nigeria’s leadership and governance, urging men in the country to provide the needed example of decency and decorum and mobilize for the greater good of nation-building,” the statement further read.

“The President commends the Local Organizing Committee of the IMD for setting an agenda for the 2023 elections and remaining faithful in sensitizing men to be more patriotic, responsive, and inclusive in decision making, at home, and in the public.”